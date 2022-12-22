HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases 672 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,165 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

