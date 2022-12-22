HFG Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 8.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 461,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 328,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60.

