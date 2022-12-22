HFG Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 383,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after buying an additional 88,941 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $136.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $134.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

