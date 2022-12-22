HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after buying an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

