H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,251,000 after buying an additional 402,739 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 306,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,290,000 after buying an additional 206,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 203,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 191,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 32,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,214. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

