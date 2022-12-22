H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,305. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.07 and its 200 day moving average is $186.48.

