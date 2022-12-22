H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 4,239 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,173. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97.

