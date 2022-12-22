H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 439 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $93.97. 9,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $107.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

