Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,456.85

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,456.85 ($17.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,538.50 ($18.69). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,527.50 ($18.56), with a volume of 436,157 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HIK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.40) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.49) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,393.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,457.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,277.87.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

