Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $32,601.38 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $92,359.68.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $21,197.55.

On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

