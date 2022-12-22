HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €112.00 by Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €112.00 ($119.15) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.25 ($78.99) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.55 ($63.35) and a 52-week high of €140.10 ($149.04).

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

