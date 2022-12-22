Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HUMA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Humacyte Stock Down 3.9 %

Humacyte stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 276,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $762,599.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,323,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,573,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,600,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,824,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 276,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $762,599.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,323,700 shares in the company, valued at $50,573,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 939,268 shares of company stock worth $2,551,541. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humacyte by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 1,253,788 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 545,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 1,773.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176,846 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

