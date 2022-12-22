IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Purchases $44,640.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) Director David B. Gendell acquired 1,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
IES Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of IESC stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $685.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
