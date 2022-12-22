Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $765.53

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 765.53 ($9.30) and traded as high as GBX 804.50 ($9.77). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 801.50 ($9.74), with a volume of 1,074,141 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($12.57) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 798.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 765.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,261.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Inchcape

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston bought 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,045.44 ($2,484.74).

(Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

