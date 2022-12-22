Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Msd Capital L. P Sells 57,177 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $169,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $40.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

