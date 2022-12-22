Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Msd Capital L. P Sells 57,177 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $169,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $40.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.