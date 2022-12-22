Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 3,567 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 151.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.35 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19.

