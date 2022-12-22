Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VEA opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

