Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

