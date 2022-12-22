Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 323,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 451,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,165.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 58,879 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

