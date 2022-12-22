Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,041,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

