Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 792 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 324,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 150,656 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.88.

