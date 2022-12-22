Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 48.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 14.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

