Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
