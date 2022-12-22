Insider Buying: AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Acquires 3,800 Shares of Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Rating) insider Mark Twidell acquired 3,800 shares of AGL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.95 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of A$30,210.00 ($20,275.17).
AGL Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18.
AGL Energy Company Profile
