Insider Buying: AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Acquires 3,800 Shares of Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Rating) insider Mark Twidell acquired 3,800 shares of AGL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.95 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of A$30,210.00 ($20,275.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

