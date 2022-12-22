Insider Buying: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Buys $1,019,321.60 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $146.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $299.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $1,093,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Masimo by 33.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $2,330,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 12,939.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.25.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

