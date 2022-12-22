Insider Buying: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Buys $1,019,321.60 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Masimo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $146.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $299.78.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.25.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
