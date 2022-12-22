Insider Selling: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Sells $583,200.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $591.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

