Insider Selling: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Sells $583,200.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $591.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

