Insider Selling: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Sells $583,200.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $591.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
