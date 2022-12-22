Insider Selling: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Director Sells 10,900 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $277,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Pat Hickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, James Pat Hickman sold 420 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $10,063.20.

On Friday, November 25th, James Pat Hickman sold 200 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $5,102.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, James Pat Hickman sold 12,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $306,000.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.45. 6,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,357. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

