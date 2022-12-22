Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $67,191.48 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $67,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,135,455.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $584,850.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $96,489.96.

On Monday, October 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,452 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $123,086.04.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $129.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Impinj by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Impinj by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

