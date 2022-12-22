Insider Selling: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Sells 241,496 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $714,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $192,093.14.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 7,810 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $24,992.00.

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 217,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,026. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

