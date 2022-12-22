Insider Selling: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Sells 927 Shares of Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MTX opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

