Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells 15,750 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $31,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,209,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,306.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Bigham sold 19,484 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,578.32.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Bigham sold 6,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $20,820.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 370,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,362. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 800,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 509,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading

