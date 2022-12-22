Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells 1,784 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:QSR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 949,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,896,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

