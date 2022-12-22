Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $168,908.74 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, December 9th, David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $115,547.54.

NYSE WRBY opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $49.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Warby Parker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 267,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on WRBY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

