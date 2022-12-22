Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $168,908.74 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
David Abraham Gilboa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $115,547.54.
Warby Parker Price Performance
NYSE WRBY opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $49.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on WRBY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.