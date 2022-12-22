Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CTO John Rondoni Sells 678 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE INSP opened at $259.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day moving average of $201.47. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

