Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires 4,904 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 1.1% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,742,000 after buying an additional 1,713,770 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,885,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,020,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,234,000 after buying an additional 1,441,642 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,205,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,434,000 after buying an additional 1,070,117 shares during the period.

MCHI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.94. 53,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $66.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.712 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

