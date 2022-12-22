Integrity Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Integrity Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,311,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,328,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS JEMA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,464 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85.

