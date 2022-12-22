Integrity Advisory LLC Purchases 4,130 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMOM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $132,378,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,496,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 126.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 131,767 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,376,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,092,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JMOM traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $37.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,533. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

