Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,766 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

