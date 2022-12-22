Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

