Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.55

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.55 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 10887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

