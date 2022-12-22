International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

