International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.75

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.75 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.58). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 127.84 ($1.55), with a volume of 12,491,502 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.19) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.65) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 155 ($1.88) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($2.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.25 ($2.04).

The stock has a market cap of £6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

