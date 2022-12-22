Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $320.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Argus from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $266.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.11. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.