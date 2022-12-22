Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Position Cut by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $603,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $155.43 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.49.

