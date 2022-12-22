Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,972 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 288,170 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 155.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 183,556 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,982,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

