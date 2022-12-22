Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $42,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 595,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,742 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.93 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average of $140.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

