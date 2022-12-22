Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Sells $23,219.04 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) Director Sean E. George sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $23,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,968.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Invitae Stock Performance

NVTA stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,431 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,158,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,136,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $8,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $8,279,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

