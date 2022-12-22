Invitoken Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $84,017.15 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invitoken token can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00009407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $889.43 or 0.05289144 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.43 or 0.29593117 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

