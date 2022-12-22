IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $463.98 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003633 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011470 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
