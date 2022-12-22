IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $463.98 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

