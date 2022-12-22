Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $531,969.41 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,040. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

