iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

